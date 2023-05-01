Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies put out a cryptic tweet after the team was eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

“Memphis I’m forever grateful,” Jaren Jackson Jr. wrote on Twitter.

In the replies, Grizzlies fans were concerned that Jackson Jr. is implying he is on his way out of Memphis. For all we know, it could just be him expressing gratitude to the fans after the end of the season.

Jackson Jr. was an important piece for the Grizzlies this season, as he won the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. He led the league in blocks at three per game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The concern about Jackson Jr. potentially leaving the Grizzlies might be unfounded, however. He has three seasons left on his current contract, so it would not make much sense for the Grizzlies to move Jackson Jr. unless they get serious compensation for him.

The only other conceivable way Jackson Jr. would not be on the Grizzlies next season is if he demands a trade, which based on the tweet, does not seem likely.

Jackson Jr. is a part of Memphis’ core alongside Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. It will be interesting to see if Memphis brings back Dillon Brooks, who is entering free agency. Regardless, Jackson Jr.’s tweet gave Grizzlies fans a bit of a scare, but it would be a surprise if he is not back along with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.