Jonathan Kuminga Sends Cryptic Post On Instagram About His Future With Warriors
Kuminga's had an up and down start to his two-year stint with the Warriors.
He showed flashes of his potential his rookie year but after a minimized role in year two, the Warriors have discussed looking to trade him.
Their mix of young and veteran players look good on paper, but him, Moses Moody, and Jordan Poole have struggled to fit in at ti
mes.
Now the saga enters a new chapter after he posted a lengthy story on Instagram that has left fans wondering what could come next.
Kuminga's Instagram story talks about vulnerability and the background being a picture of him in the gym meditating.
"If you afraid to be vulnerable with anymore, start with yourself... Take a moment to write a letter to yoursle, start to take control of yourself," said Kuminga.
Could he be talking about the Warriors loss in the postseason to the Lakers and getting ready for next season?
Or is he addressing his time in Golden State coming to an end and being open to the vulnerability presenting itself this summer?
Kuminga definitely has the potential to be a star in this league, whether that happens with the Warriors or another team is still up in the air.
