Just one year ago, the Golden State Warriors were celebrating their fourth championship in the last eight seasons. Now, they have questions to answer about their core moving forward and whether or not young talents like Jonathan Kuminga can be long-term assets for them.

Drafted in the first round by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has shown glimpses of his potential on both ends of the floor. A high-level athlete that could continue to develop into an integral secondary contributor, Kuminga is now entering the back-end of his rookie deal and there have been discussions about whether or not the Warriors will be looking to trade him.

Seen working out in the gym a lot since Golden State's defeat in the playoffs, Kuminga recently had a cryptic post on Instagram that has many wondering if he's addressing his future or not.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Who knows, maybe this is just a “motivational Tuesday” post for Kuminga during his offseason workouts, but the timing of this is interesting.

While this may not have anything to do with the Denver Nuggets winning their first title on Monday, the idea of Kuminga talking about vulnerability is interesting seeing as he is tying this post to the “healing process” of life.

Is he talking about the Warriors loss in the postseason and getting ready for next season or is the young forward addressing his time in Golden State coming to an end and him being open to the vulnerability presenting itself this offseason?

Warriors fans probably shouldn't read too much into Kuminga's post, as Golden State has mentioned multiple times that they envision him being a large part of their future. There is always a chance the Warriors could look to move him, but at this time, Kuminga remains a member of their team and he is preparing for what should be a big third season in the NBA.