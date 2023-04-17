Josh Allen's girlfriend spark breakup rumors after unfollowing QB on IG
Fans have grown concerned about Allen and his girlfriend Brittany Williams after she unfollowed him on Instagram.
The two have been reportedly dating since 2015 but have known each other since they were kids.
Williams grew up in Firebaugh, California which is only a couple of miles away from Allen.
Their romance started when Williams invited Allen to her Sadie Hawkins dance.
The dance turned out to be a horrible night for Allen who ended up ghosting Williams for a year.
But after Allen showed up to Williams' brother's graduation party, the two have been dating ever since.
This rumor seems to be another stumbling block for Allen in 2023 as fans have questioned his mindset dating back to their last game of the season.
Diggs yelled at Allen on the sidelines during the AFC Divisional Round after his subpar performance resulting to a 17-point defeat.
Hopefully Allen still has time to mend his relationships before they start spiraling out of control.
