When Kareem passed Wilt for most points ever
In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's tally of 31,419 points
The historic moment came with a signature Kareem skyhook on a dime from Magic Johnson
This is the exact moment when Kareem passed Wilt – a skyhook over the towering Mark Eaton
"I don't think this will ever happen again," Lakers announcer Chick Hearn said after Kareem became the all-time leading scorer
But 39 years later, LeBron James is on the brink of breaking Kareem's unbreakable record
Tickets to see LeBron potentially break the record are going for as high as $92,000!
LeBron appears likely to break the record on Feb 7 against the Thunder or Feb. 9 against the Bucks
Kareem reportedly will be in attendance at Crypto.com Arena for the record-breaking game
With the entire NBA world watching, Bron's coronation as the all-time leading scorer will be legendary
Learn more