LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the Big Apple Tuesday night for a matchup against the New York Knicks. Most eyes at Madison Garden will be on James himself as he tries to inch ever closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows what’s coming. It’s virtually inevitable that LeBron James will establish a new scoring recording in the league, and before that happens, the Lakers great prepared a message for the kid from Akron which was read by CNN’s Don Lemon before tipoff of the Lakers-Knicks game.

“I’ve been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years. I’m excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did.”

LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s meeting with the Knicks with 38,271 career NBA points. The gap between that number and Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points will get even smaller after the Knicks game, considering that James is averaging over 30 points a night, so far this season. James will most likely break the record within the next four or five games of the Lakers.

The Lakers will play the Indiana Pacers on the road on Thursday which will give LeBron another chance of inching closer to the record. Los Angeles will finish its five-game journey away from home on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans before the Lakers return home for a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 7 which could be the day everyone’s been waiting for.