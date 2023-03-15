LeBron James Is Drooling Over Savannah's Head-Turning Oscars Look
On March 12, 2023, Savannah James attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
She wore a stunning, custom all-white mermaid gown.
Her biggest fan? Her husband, LeBron James.
LeBron posted her photos from the Oscars party on Instagram, and gushed over her.
In the IG post, he made clear he was absolutely in awe of his wife.
Fans were quick to praise LeBron’s support of Savannah. His IG post has almost 2 million likes.
Of course LeBron has a little more free time, with his injury keeping him out for several weeks.
What better way to spend it than by swooning over his wife, who looked radiant at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party?
Fans are right to give LeBron respect for the positive vibes, and showing some love to his wife.
