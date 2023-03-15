A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Oscars have come and gone, and there were more than a few noteworthy moments throughout the program. For Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, however, only one aspect of the evening stood out from the pack. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer could barely keep his emotions in check as he shared a few photos of his wife Savannah decked in an all-white ensemble for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Obviously, LeBron is a big fan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“GOT DAMNNNNNN!!! *Pharrell voice 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🤤🤤🤤 @mrs_savannahrj 🫡 Vanity Fair Vibezzzzzzz,” LeBron wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The mouth-watering emojis are what took the cake for me, as LeBron shamelessly broadcasted his thirst for his wife of 20 years. You have to give credit to this man for not only being one of the best players to have ever picked up a basketball but also, for keeping the fire burning in their marriage for the past two decades. It goes without saying that Savannah James also deserves a ton of praise for her role in their long-standing relationship.

At the moment, LeBron James has more time to spend with Savannah and the rest of the family. This is amid the Lakers talisman’s lingering foot injury that is expected to keep him out for at least a couple more weeks. James obviously can’t wait to get back and help his team fight for a playoff spot, but in the meantime, he might as well take advantage of this situation by spending some quality time with the fam.