LeBron James' Injury Return Date, Revealed?
LeBron James has been sidelined for the past 9 games.
The Lakers’ superstar has been dealing with a nagging foot injury, and wants to be healthy for the playoffs.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound as if James will be returning to the floor anytime soon.
It was initially reported that James would be re-evaluated in one week.
The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, though, then reported that James would be out another 2 weeks at least.
Buha said that if LeBron does return, it’d likely be during the last week of the regular season.
He also added that he’s been hearing conflicting things. The Lakers are trying to not let anything leak.
The Lakers have gone 5-4 in James’ absence.
They're fighting for playoff position, and they’ll desperately need LeBron healthy for their playoff run.
Learn more