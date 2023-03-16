Los Angeles Lakers centerpiece LeBron James has been sidelined for the last nine games, rehabbing a nagging foot injury with the NBA Playoffs looming and his team jockeying for position.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound as if James will be returning to the floor in the immediate future. After it was reported that James would be re-evaluated in another week, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha tells HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto that LeBron will likely be out for another two weeks.

“It’s sounding like if he does [return], it’s probably going to be the last week or so of the regular season. You hear conflicting things. This has been one of the tougher things to dig on. The Lakers have played this very close to the vest. There hasn’t been much out there on it.”

Thanks to Anthony Davis stepping up to the plate prior to sustaining his own injury and the production of their trade deadline acquisitions, the Lakers have been able to stay afloat even without LeBron stepping on the floor.

Going 5-4 without James during his absence, the next two weeks of the Lakers’ schedule sees them facing teams such as Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Dallas Mavericks, who are currently without both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. They also face the Phoenix Suns, who may still be without All-Star forward Kevin Durant when they face off on Mar. 22.

James, who has only played three games with his rebuilt squad, has averaged 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game this season.