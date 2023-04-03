LeBron James reveals true feelings about Angel Reese mocking Caitlin Clark
When Angel Reese dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes for her first national title, it caused a bit of drama.
Reese has faced backlash over mocking Caitlin Clark by doing the "You Can't See Me" celebration during the last seconds of the game.
Reese continued to troll Clark by pointing at her ring finger to signify that her team just won the title.
Some called Reese's mockery 'classless' when all she really did was imitate Clark who did the celebration when they beat Louisville.
There were also people who came in to defend Reese, one of them being LeBron James.
James didn't say anything specifically, but he did have multiple retweets that clearly show where he stands on the situat
ion.
James had one retweet that said: “If it wasn’t classless when Caitlin Clark did it, don’t call it classless when Angel Reese does it."
Another retweet by James said: “If you praised Clark as competitive for doing the ‘You can’t See me’ celebration and criticize Reese for the same we already know!!”
James clearly has no problem with all the trash talk since its part of competition and everyone should know that by now too.
