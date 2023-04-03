Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to show his support for LSU basketball forward Angel Reese, who is on the receiving end of a wave of backlash for mocking Iowa guard Caitlin Clark during the national title game.

James absolutely loved how Reese has handled the haters so far, and while he has yet to specifically address her trolling of Clark during the national championship, his retweets gives a clear view of his thoughts on the matter.

For those who didn’t watch the LSU vs. Iowa game, Reese made headlines when he imitated Clark’s “You can’t see me” taunt in the closing seconds of their 102-85 win. She also trolled Clark further by pointing at her ring finger, rubbing the fact that the Tigers won the title over the Hawkeyes.

A lot of critics called Reese classless for the gesture, though many others came to her defense and argued that the LSU basketball star and double-double machine was simply giving off the same energy Clark had when she did the gesture to Louisville. To recall, Clark pulled off the same John Cena-inspired mockery during their showdown with the Cardinals.

As for James, he retweeted a number of posts defending Clark. One tweet from former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho says, “If it wasn’t ‘classless’ when Caitlin Clark did it, don’t call it classless when Angel Reese does it. Let the women compete, it’s sports!!”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another one from Ryan Clark noted, “If you praised Caitlin Clark as competitive, fiery, and passionate for doing the ‘You can’t See me’ celebration and are criticizing Angel Reese for the same we already know!!”

James also shared David Aldridge’s comment on the matter. The veteran reporter said, “Zero problem with Angel Reese, Caitlin Clarke or anyone as good as they are talking junk, because they back it up on the court. Some of y’all always have exceptions to your ‘rules’ about ‘sportsmanship.'”

LeBron James' retweets shows his true feelings on Angel Reese's "You can't see me" taunt on Caitlin Clark You love to see it @KingJames @Reese10Angel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7tv5JbxXzX — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) April 3, 2023

LeBron James, clearly, has no problem about Angel Reese talking trash because she backs it up. Besides, everyone knows athletes are competitive. If there’s anyone who understands that, it’s the Lakers leader.