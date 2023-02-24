How Mac McClung Saved The Dunk Contest
Mac McClung didn't just win the Slam Dunk Contest. He brought it back to life.
There hadn’t been much interest since 2016’s contest between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine.
But McClung put on a show, and scored a “50” on three of his four dunks.
NBA Twitter went crazy, with LeBron and Steph heaping praise on McClung.
His performance drew 520 million video views in 12 hours, a record high for All-Star Saturday night.
Even better? McClung promised to be back in next year’s dunk contest to defend his crown.
Now a household NBA name, McClung has had a whirlwind 5-day span.
He signed with the Sixers, and then won the dunk contest.
Then Puma signed him to a shoe deal, joining LaMelo Ball and Deandre Ayton on Puma’s roster.
Not bad for a guy who was in the G-League just a week earlier.
