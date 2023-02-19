Mac McClung has saved the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. While the Philadelphia 76ers guard and G Leaguer still couldn’t believe it, the numbers are now out to prove his heroic feat.

McClung took home the dunk trophy on Saturday after putting on an incredible show, which saw him almost record a 50-sweep. Out of the four dunks he made in the competition–all completing them in the first try–only one didn’t get a perfect score. His two dunks in the finale against Try Murphy III, a double-pump and a 540-degree slam, both got 50s from the judges.

The whole NBA Twitter went crazy as McClung showcased his hops and creativity, with Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson even praising him for bringing the contest back to life.

Now, according to NBA Communications, McClung’s performance in the slam tournament generated 520 million video views in the first 12 hours. It is said to be the most views ever for an All-Star Saturday night, which officially signifies that the interest in the competition is back.

Even better, that number continues to grow.

There really hasn’t been much interest in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest since the 2016 battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon. And after the disastrous showing last year, many are ready to proclaim it dead.

Fortunately for fans, just when it looked like it was heading to another disappointing display, Mac McClung gave it a major boost.

McClung deserves all the recognition he’s getting. Besides, who wouldn’t love him after he committed to going back next year?