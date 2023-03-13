Multiple athletes show support to Ja Morant after gun controversy
Morant has faced serious backlash by fans and the media for showing a firearm on his Instagram live.
He was already under fire after a lawsuit was filed against him for reportedly threatening a minor, among other things.
Morant left the league no choice but to suspend him indefinitely.
Criticism from his recent actions weren't all bad though as current and former players showed support to Morant.
“When we young, we do stupid sh*t, just find a way to grow up a little bit faster," said G
ilbert Arenas.
"He's the face of the new culture. The NBA needs Ja because he's taken this generation by storm," said Patrick Beverley.
"He's gonna return, and he's gonna be a better person," said Jalen Rose.
“I don’t care what y’all say about Ja, everyone got something to say until u really know what’s really going on in someone life,” said Paul Pierce.
Morant has since apologized for his actions and checked in to rehab to get help for his addiction.
There has yet to be a timetable for Morant's return or a decision from the league on how long his suspension will be.
