Ja Morant was the center of media attention on Saturday night after videos of him flashing a gun in a night club went viral last night. The Grizzlies star was already under fire after a lawsuit was filed against him for reportedly threatening a minor, among other things. Most people criticized Morant’s decision-making, saying that he needed to mature. Some former players, though, decided to defend Ja Morant, such as Paul Pierce.

“I don’t care what y’all say about Ja I carried a gun after I was stabbed y’all don’t know what he going thru everyone got something to say until u really know what’s really going on in someone life when u black and rich u a target period”

Pierce is right in that Morant carrying a gun could also be a self-defense mechanism. As the former Celtics star mentioned, when you’re a rich man, you can be the target of some unsavory folks. Perhaps Pierce is just giving the Grizzlies star the benefit of the doubt.

However… it’s admittedly hard to believe this when you know that Ja Morant wasn’t just carrying the gun on him. The Grizzlies star filmed himself showing off the gun haphazardly in a night club, of all places. Carrying a pistol around and showing it off in front of hundreds of viewers doesn’t scream “this is for my safety”, if we’re being honest.

At any rate, the Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant for at least two games due to this gun-related controversy. Morant has also issued an apology and vowed to be better. We’ll see if the young star owns up to his promise. After all, actions speak louder than words.