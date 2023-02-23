Phoenix Suns have plans of a super team similar to the Brooklyn Nets
With Devin Booker entering his prime and Chris Paul's gradual decline, a trade had to be made to maximize their roster.
The Suns made the biggest trade of this year's deadline by acquiring former MVP Kevin Durant.
Once all the trades were final, most experts and even Luka Doncic believe the Suns are favorites in the west.
With a stacked roster, the Suns were rumored to be interested in acquiring another all-star and former champion.
"The Suns had visions of having Kyrie Irving and KD this season,” said NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Before the Nets accepted the Mavericks' offer for Irving, the Suns offered a similar package of a guard, wing, and picks.
The deal on the table was reportedly Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and picks.
But even if the Suns failed to land Irving on the deadline, they have another chance to finish the task this offseason.
Irving will be a free agent at the end of the season, and given his unpredictable personality, anything can happen.
If Irving does choose to sign with the Suns, it will most likely be via a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks.
