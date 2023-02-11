The Phoenix Suns had the biggest blockbuster trade of the 2022-23 season by trading for two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. But if the rumor that they were also trying to trade for eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving are true, then they were trying to run the box office.

The Suns “had visions of having Kyrie and KD this season,” reports NBA insider Chris Haynes. “They had visions of that they had an agenda to make that happen. I don’t know how they were going to do it. But they had visions of having KD and Kyrie this season.”

Haynes, who made these comments on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast with co-host Marc Stein, goes on to say not to discount the possibility of a reunion between the two stars in the offseason.

Shortly after Kyrie Irving made his request for the Brooklyn Nets to trade him before the Feb. 9 deadline, the Suns had been linked to Irving. However, the Nets declined Phoenix’s offer of Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and a first-round pick in favor of the Dallas Mavericks offer of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and two second-round picks.

At the time, Durant had not made a trade request. Yet, as KD was linked to the Suns last offseason, it wasn’t difficult to imagine that they still had interest in his services as a mercenary scorer.

Whether or not they can land Irving in the offseason is another question.

Though there’s been mutual interest between the two parties, early returns for both the Mavs and Kyrie have both looked good post-trade and Dallas is interested in re-signing him. More than likely, the Suns would have to explore a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks that would send CP3 to Dallas.

Almost anything can happen in the NBA though.