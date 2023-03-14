Players Go Wild Over Aaron Rodgers-Jets Trade Report Saga
Aaron Rodgers may or may not be traded to the Jets soon.
There are conflicting reports on how close the 2 sides are to a deal.
The Jets were supposed to commit to Zach Wilson, until Wilson struggled and lost the starting job.
Rodgers’ teammate on the Packers, Rasul Douglas, only added to the confusion.
On March 13, Douglas posted a pair of cryptic tweets.
“AROD gave me his phone when he went into Darko Mode,” read one tweet.
Another tweet showed a picture of Douglas with Rodgers in black and white.
Meanwhile, several Jets players have been openly recruiting Rodgers on social media.
It’ll remain to be seen where Rodgers ends up, but surely there’ll be more twists and turns to come.
Learn more