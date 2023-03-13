Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Aaron Rodgers may or may not be traded to the New York Jets soon. One report stated that a deal was essentially completed, while others state that the trade is still developing. It is unclear when, if a deal even comes to fruition, it would be announced. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers teammate Rasul Douglas added more confusion to the trade rumors when he posted a pair of cryptic tweets on Monday.

“AROD gave me his phone when he went into Darko Mode,” Douglas wrote on Twitter.

He also posted an image with Aaron Rodgers.

It is unclear exactly what Douglas is trying to say in these tweets, but the tweets add another storyline to the Aaron Rodgers uncertainty.

The Jets featured a top-tier defense in 2022, and they have a number of intriguing offense weapons. Quarterback, however, was a different story. Zach Wilson was originally expected to be New York’s QB of the future. Instead, Wilson struggled to open the season and ultimately lost his grip on the starting job. Mike White took over QB1 duties and impressed in limited action, but he dealt with injury concerns.

The Jets’ title odds will see a drastic increase if they are able to officially land Aaron Rodgers. He believes he can still play at an MVP-level in the right situation, and joining the Jets would place him in a good spot for success.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Aaron Rodgers-Jets trade situation as they are made available.