Luka Doncic and the Mavericks look to land Sixers star not named James Harden
The Mavericks are looking to make a splash in free agency as they build a championship team around Luka Doncic and possibly Kyrie Irvi
ng.
After missing the playoffs after going all in on Irving, the pressure is on the front office to build a team that can win now.
They've been rumored to be interested in different players such as Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Grant Williams, and even LeBron James.
Now they're shifting their focus to another wing player who's no stranger to playing with superstars.
Tobias Harris has been a player to watch as the Sixers look to offload his expiring $39 million contract.
The Mavs will have a lot of competition in trying to acquire Harris as teams such as the Suns and Cavaliers also showing interest.
Aside from the competition, the Mavs' biggest issue in acquiring Harris is that the Sixers demands for him are unrealistic.
Sixers Beat writer Keith Pompey tweeted the Sixers wanted Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and draft picks for Harris.
Trading for Harris will be too much of a risk for the Mavs given he's never been an all-star and entering his 30s.
