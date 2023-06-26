To say that the Dallas Mavericks are coming off a disappointing season would be an understatement. After going all in on Kyrie Irving at the NBA trade deadline, the Mavs struggled mightily from that point on, ultimately missing out on the Play-In tournament in the West. It's not surprising that there's now a lot of pressure on the Mavs front office to add more reinforcements to their squad ahead of what they're hoping will be a bounceback campaign in 2023-24.

According to reports, the Mavs are now looking in the direction of a Philadelphia 76ers star. It's not James Harden, though, who himself has been linked to a move away from Philly via free agency this summer. Dallas reportedly has interest in trading for Tobias Harris, who himself has been rumored to be on his way out of Philadelphia in the offseason.

Sixers insider Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Mavs have joined a long list of suitors that have shown interest in a potential Tobias Harris trade. This includes the Phoenix Suns, the Utah Jazz, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Indiana Pacers, and the Detroit Pistons. The 6-foot-8 forward clearly has no shortage of suitors, and the fact that he's on an expiring deal makes him an even more valuable asset on the market.

It is worth noting, however, that Harris is set to pocket $39.3 million, which is a substantial amount the Mavs will need to take on if they decide to trade for the 30-year-old veteran. Not to mention the fact that they will also need to give up a couple of assets to make a trade deal work.