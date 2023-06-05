Shaq’s recent confession about Kobe Bryant will leave you in tears.
Despite all the drama that happened between Shaq and Kobe in their eight years as teammates, they had a lot of respect for each other.
They won three straight NBA championships and made the playoffs every single year.
One of the more iconic highlights they had as a duo was the lob Kobe threw to Shaq in game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals.
The highlight not only completed their comeback after trailing in the 4th, but it was also the play that started their dynasty.
When the lob was replayed during pregame of the NBA finals, Shaq immediately felt nostalgic.
Matt Winer asked him if he was surprised the highlight happened 23 years ago and his response will leave you emotional.
“I'm happy that happened but every time I see my young fella, he's not with us anymore, it kinda makes me sad," Shaq said.
"Of course, it was a happy moment but If I could trade that moment and have him sitting here with us… that would be better for me.” Shaq added.
It's been three years, but it is clear that Shaq still hasn't completely moved on from his buddy's tragic death.
