In spite of the fact that both Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made it abundantly clear that they're already dreaming about their post-season summer vacation, they're still on the NBA Finals broadcast for NBA TV. At one point, an epic NBA Playoffs clip between Shaq and his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant was shown on the broadcast, and O'Neal could not help but get all emotional again.

To get us all in the mood, here's the exact clip that was shown. It was Kobe's iconic alley-oop pass to Shaq in Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers:

Shaq was then asked to comment about that historic moment — one that would lead to the Lakers punching their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly a decade:

“No it didn't,” Shaq responded when asked if that moment felt like it went down 23 years ago. “I'm happy that happened but every time I see my young fella, he's not with us anymore, it kinda makes me sad. … Of course, it was a happy moment but If I could trade that moment and have him sitting here with us… that would be better for me.”

"Of course it was a happy moment… If I could trade that moment and have him sitting here with us… that would be better for me." Shaq looks back on his iconic alley-oop dunk from Kobe Bryant 23 years ago today 🥲pic.twitter.com/54CZHm4tyb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

Despite their differences during their playing days with the Lakers, Shaq and Kobe were able to form an unbreakable bond years later. It was actually O'Neal who was one of the most affected individuals by the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant some three years ago. It's been quite some time now, but it is clear that Shaq still hasn't been able to completely move on from his buddy's tragic death.