Steph Curry Jokes About His Mom, Draymond Trading Barbs
In the Warriors' victory over the Suns, Steph Curry was torn between team and family.
In the game, Sonya Curry was quick to defend Damion Lee, who plays for the Suns and is her son-in-law.
Lee had gotten into a scuffle with JaMychal Green, which ended with some pushing and shoving.
Draymond Green even got into it with Sonya Curry in the aftermath.
Afterward, Steph compared it to an AAU game, where parents get involved frequently.
Steph also understood that his mom had to protect family, even if Lee played for the Suns.
In the end, the Warriors won the game.
But Sonya Curry showcased an important lesson: family over everything.
It'll just make for an interesting discussion at the next Curry family gathering.
