There is, perhaps, no stronger bond than that of family. While family can come from all sorts of places, nothing seems to compare to the love from one’s own blood. And on Monday night, with the Golden State Warriors taking home a convincing 123-112 wire-to-wire victory against the Phoenix Suns, Steph Curry saw that this was certainly the case after he saw his mom Sonya animatedly defend Damion Lee – her daughter Sydel’s husband – after a late-game kerfuffle.

While Steph would definitely love for his mother to be on his team’s side, he can’t blame her one bit for wanting to rush to the defense of Damion Lee. His mom even went as far as trade some barbs with Warriors forward Draymond Green in the process.

Dunno what was happening here but Sonya Curry was super animated after that Damion Lee foul on JMG pic.twitter.com/iaZNpMh8wm — Alex Espinoza IV (@AlexEspinozaIV) March 14, 2023

“That was like old-school AAU back in the day where parents get involved. JaMychal and D-Lee had their moment. I gave her my tickets tonight so she had to be with the Warriors but she was gonna switch sides to protect her son-in-law. That’s what it was all about. Just some good, fun back-and-forth. Family over everything at times,” Curry said in his postgame presser, per 95.7 The Game.

"Like old school AAU back in the day where parents get involved." Steph Curry on the exchange between his mom and Draymond 😂 pic.twitter.com/VVW3RUVd4C — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 14, 2023

Damion Lee, who is Steph Curry’s brother-in-law, got into a late-game scuffle with JaMychal Green. Green and Lee got into a bit of a shoving match, with the Warriors big man butting heads with the former Warrior. On the ensuing possession, more shenanigans ensued between the two. Lee ended up crashing into Moses Moody after receiving a shove from Green, so in return, Lee gave him a retaliatory push.

Shortly thereafter, Sonya Curry had her arms up, as she made it clear that as much as she loves her son Steph’s Warriors, she prioritizes those who are part of her family.

At the end of the day, the Curry family simply couldn’t lose on the night. As one wise man said, if you play both sides, you simply can’t lose. Nevertheless, it was Steph who had the last laugh. The Warriors star put up 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one mean “2014” reference towards Chris Paul in a game that should be a fun topic of discussion in the next Curry family dinner.