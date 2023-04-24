Stephen Curry's Rare Playoff Record Only Done By Kareem And Jordan
Over the 30 games he's played on the road this season, he averages more points and rebounds compared to his 26 games at home.
The Golden State Warriors struggles to win on the road this season have been well documented, but you definitely can't pin it on Curry.
After losing their first two games in their first round series with the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors have tied the series at 2-2.
Curry was the catalyst for the Warriors scoring wise, averaging 31.5 points on 49% FG through the first f
our games.
Curry's scoring performances put him in elite company that's only been done twice in NBA Playoffs history.
He joins Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players over 35 years old to score 126 points in the first 4 games of a postseason.
Jordan holds the record with 144 points in 1998 meanwhile Jabaar scored 133 points back in 1983.
In the 2023 playoffs, Curry has led the Warriors in scoring in each game and is only 1% shy from entering the 50/40/90 club.
With the series now a best of 3 and momentum on the Warriors side, only time will tell if Curry can lead the Warriors to their 8th NBA title.
