A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Golden State Warriors are indeed back in business. After dropping the first two games of their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry and the Warriors have successfully evened it all up at 2-2 after their 126-125 win at home on Sunday. Not only that, but Curry also put himself in an exclusive group of proven performers in the NBA Playoffs that not even LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is even part of.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Stephen Curry has scored 126 points this postseason.

Among players age 35 or older, only 2 players have scored more through their team’s first 4 games of a postseason:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

🐐Michael Jordan in 1998 (144)

🐐Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1983 (133)

The 25-year-old Stephen Curry led the way — again — for the Warriors in Game 4, dropping 32 points while nailing 11 of his 22 attempt from the field. He has led the Warriors in scoring in each game so far in the playoffs, and he’s done that on a 48.9 field goal percentage, 40 percent 3-point shooting percentage, and 95.2 percent success rate at the free-throw line.

The Warriors are still largely dependent on what Stephen Curry can do on offense. The high-octane attack of the Kings isn’t easy to keep up with, but Golden State is having success in that area with Curry carrying most of the load in scoring. After Curry, the next leading scorer in the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far for the Warriors is fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who’s only got 81 points, while Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are third and fourth with 77 and 59 points, respectively.