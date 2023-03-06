Where Do Lakers Go From Here After LeBron James' Injury?
The Lakers were dealt a crucial blow to their playoff chances when LeBron suffered a foot injury on February 26 vs the Mavs.
LeBron managed to finish the game but has been in a walking boot ever since.
LeBron's expected to be out at least the next three weeks with a foot tendon injury but luckily avoided surgery.
The Lakers aren't confident he can play again this season and are preparing to make their push to the playoffs with
out him.
"I don't want him to rush back early because we want him to get completely right and healthy before he comes back," Davis said.
Coach Darvin Ham also doesn't want LeBron to rush from his injury since the Lakers have capable players at all positions.
However, the Lakers struggled in their first game without LeBron committing 26 turnovers in a 12-point loss to the Grizzlies.
After four games without LeBron, the Lakers have gone 2-2 and are only three games behind from the 5th seed.
Luckily, the Lakers can control their own destiny as 10 of their remaining 17 games will be against teams below .500.
