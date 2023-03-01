The Los Angeles Lakers (29-33) desperately needed an orchestrator — such as LeBron James, or at least D’Angelo Russell — in their 121-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) on Tuesday.

The Lakers are usually responsible with the ball (Russell Westbrook aside). Yet, they committed a season-high 26 turnovers at FedExForum and looked distressingly discombobulated. After hanging tough in the first half thanks to gritty defense and their standard energy, they surrendered 47 points in the third — 28 of which came from Ja Morant, who finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

“The turnovers are what killed us tonight,” lamented Anthony Davis, who posted 28 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks … along with five turnovers.

Memphis converted 41 points off TOs. The Grizz gave up the rock only seven times, leading to nine points. Relatedly, Memphis outscored Los Angeles 86-48 (!) in the paint and 33-15 on fast-break points. On a night in which the Lakers were +9 on the glass and +21 from downtown (two typical weak areas), their strengths — ball control, transition dominance, paint presence, having LeBron James — conspicuously morphed into weaknesses.

Even Dennis Schroder, who has been supremely steady all year (he’s posting a career-low turnover rate), had his worst game of 2022-23: 10 points, 4-of-11 shooting, 10 assists (fine), six turnovers, four fouls. He was benched down the stretch after tossing away a pass and giving up on the play. Uncharacteristic.

“Indecision,” AD said about the Lakers’ offensive struggles. “They’re a physical team, think it got to us a little bit. We were just a little hesitant. Losing the ball. Unforced turnovers. Some forced ones. We just gotta take care of the ball.”

AD specified that the Lakers’ issue was not the turnovers themselves, but the “miscommunication” on back cuts, fast breaks, and basic sets. He said the Lakers can fix it by simply playing “more calm.”

In other words, without LeBron conducting, the band isn’t playing at a unified tempo.

“Anytime you turn the ball over 26 times for 41 points … it’s like spotting a team 41 points,” said Austin Reaves. “That’s the game right there.”

And yet, AD and Darvin Ham believe the Lakers can find the right tune to harmonize while LeBron recuperates over the next several weeks.

“We got a great team. More than enough to get a win tonight,” Davis said. “Obviously, his presence on the floor, his voice, his playmaking ability, scoring ability, will definitely be missed. But other guys just gotta step up, I have to step up, and just come out and be aggressive.”

“You got arguably the best player to ever play the game, you’re going to feel his absence,” added Ham. “That’s for damn sure. But we have capable players at all positions. It’s just a matter of us slowing down … and having a rhythm to what we’re doing.”

The Lakers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday on the second leg of a critical back-to-back. D’Angelo Russell is expected to rejoin the team on Friday.