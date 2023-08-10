This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Amidst the peak of summer, the call to dedicate hours of hard work and training during the off-season becomes stronger than ever – be it drills, friendly or competitive pick-games, or training to enhance skill refinement in preparation for the upcoming season. In this quest for improvement, the right basketball shoes become pivotal to one's success.

The desire for an upgrade is grounded in finding basketball shoes that excel in performance while reflecting a distinct sense of fashion. Time-honored brands like Nike, Adidas, Jordan, and Under Armour have led the charge for years, but in the age of social media and digital influence, emerging and boutique brands have gained significant traction. These forward-looking designs incorporate state-of-the-art technologies – responsive cushioning systems, featherweight materials, and breathable uppers – propelling anyone's game to the next level. These shoes prioritize both form and function, enabling you to not only elevate your performance but also sport an unparalleled look on the court.

Be it the polished hardwoods of indoor arenas or the rugged cement of concrete jungles, possessing the finest basketball shoes in 2023 guarantees an elevated performance that aligns with your ultimate goals. Here's a glance at the best basketball shoes of this year.

Curry Flow 10 ‘Curry-fornia' Basketball Shoes – Royal Blue/White

The Unisex Curry Flow 10 “Curry-fornia” Basketball Shoes offer cutting-edge technology for dynamic basketball movements. The UA WARP upper provides enhanced comfort and control, while the half-bootie upper lining ensures an impeccable fit and lockdown. With UA Flow cushioning technology offering lightweight bounce and grip, combined with an internal midfoot shank for stability, these shoes allow players to change directions swiftly. The durable UA Flow outsole enhances court feel, granting the ability to accelerate and decelerate with unprecedented speed and control.

Air Jordan XXXVII Low – Black/University red

No basketball shoe list could quite be complete without a pair of Jordans. The Air Jordan XXXVII low basketball shoes are a stylish and high-performance option for basketball players. Featuring a low-top design, these shoes offer excellent flexibility and versatility with all movement patterns on the court. The shoe's Zoom Air cushioning technology provides responsive and lightweight cushioning, ensuring a comfortable and bouncy feel with each step and jump. The shoe also features a durable rubber outsole with a multidirectional traction pattern, delivering exceptional grip and traction on various court surfaces. The sleek design, premium materials, and iconic Air Jordan colorway and branding make these shoes a popular choice among basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. Performance with looks to kill.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen basketball shoes – White/Metallic silver

The Nike LeBron NXT Gen basketball shoes are a top-of-the-line option for basketball players looking for exceptional performance and utility. These shoes are equipped with Nike's latest technologies, including a lightweight and breathable upper material for optimal ventilation and comfort. The shoe features a full-length Zoom Air unit that provides responsive cushioning and impact protection for explosive moves on the court. The outsole is designed with a multidirectional traction pattern, ensuring excellent grip and stability on various court surfaces, whether you're looking to ball on the hardwood floors or take them outdoors to the concrete courts. With its sleek design and LeBron James' signature branding, these shoes offer both style and functionality for serious basketball players.

Adidas Harden Volume 7 basketball shoes – Core black

Who doesn't love a solid blacked-out shoe that performs even better? The Adidas Harden Volume 7 basketball shoes are a high-performance option designed for players who value agility, speed, and control on the court. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable upper that offers a secure and supportive fit. The BOOST cushioning technology in the midsole provides exceptional responsiveness and energy return, allowing for explosive movements and quick cuts — whether crossing over, breaking ankles, or making backdoor courts to the hoop. The outsole is designed with a unique traction pattern that provides excellent grip on indoor and outdoor courts. The shoe also incorporates James Harden's signature style with bold colorways and branding. Overall, the Adidas Harden Volume 7 are a reliable choice for players looking to enhance their game with premium comfort and performance features.

Nike LeBron Witness 7 Basketball Shoes – Court Purple/White

The Nike LeBron Witness 7 Basketball Shoes feature a breathable mesh upper that offers a lightweight and conforming fit. With webbing to secure your forefoot and reinforced stitching for a snug feel, these shoes provide full-foot containment. The padded collar, foam and mesh tongue, and full-length Max Air unit in the low-profile midsole offer in-shoe comfort, while the strategically placed Air units enhance responsiveness and stability. The rubber outsole, designed with a split and cut-out under the arch, combines with a classic herringbone pattern to ensure both durability and reliable traction on the court while the royalty of the “Court Purple” adds a nice finishing touch.

Nike Giannis Immortality 2 basketball shoes – Gray/Blue/White

The Nike Giannis Immortality 2s are designed to offer optimal performance and support for basketball players. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable upper that promotes airflow and keeps your feet cool during intense gameplay. The Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole provides responsive and comfortable cushioning, allowing for explosive movements and helping you to bounce higher than before on all your dunks. The outsole is made of durable rubber with a multidirectional traction pattern, ensuring excellent grip and stability. The shoe's design incorporates Giannis Antetokounmpo's style: lightning bolts amongst a chaotic sky on the outsole connect Giannis to Zeus, the king of the gods in ancient Greek mythology himself. Whether you're driving to the basket or defending on the court, the Nike Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes offer the performance and style you need.

Nike Cosmic Unity 2 basketball shoes- White/Black/Green

Looking like something straight out of the future, the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 basketball shoes are a versatile and sustainable option for athletes. These shoes are made with recycled materials, including a recycled mesh upper that provides breathability and support. The responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole offers excellent impact protection and energy return for explosive movements. The shoe's traction pattern on the outsole ensures a reliable grip on concrete or hardwood floors. With its sleek design and vibrant color options, the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 combines style and performance for basketball players looking for a shoe that's both environmentally conscious and high-performing.

Nike G.T. Cut 2 basketball shoes – Aura/Barely green/Vivid sky/Sail

The Nike GT Cut 2 basketball shoes are designed to provide stability and support, made with quick cuts and agility in mind. The shoe features a lightweight and breathable upper that enhances airflow and keeps your feet cool during intense gameplay. The responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot delivers excellent energy return, while the molded ankle collar provides a secure and comfortable fit. The shoe's multidirectional traction pattern on the outsole ensures a reliable grip, making stopping on a dime with ease and re-accelerating to the rim a breeze. With its combination of performance features and sleek design, the Nike GT Cut 2 is a solid choice for basketball players looking for agility and responsiveness on the court. A shoe that can keep up with your all-day drive.

Reebok Shaq Attaq basketball shoes – Core black/Bold purple/Collegiate gold Reebok: $120 The perfect shoe for the big man that loves banging in the paint, the Shaq Attaq basketball shoes from Reebok pay homage to the legendary Shaquille O'Neal. These high-top shoes feature a durable leather and synthetic upper for enhanced support and durability on the court. The iconic pump technology allows you to customize the fit and provides a locked-in feel. The EVA midsole offers cushioning and impact absorption, while the herringbone outsole pattern ensures reliable traction and grip. With its bold design and nod to Shaq's dominating presence on the court, the Shaq Attaq basketball shoes are a classic choice for fans of the big man and those seeking a combination of style and performance on the basketball court.

APL Superfuture basketball shoes – White

The first-ever shoe brand banned from the NBA due to their “performance enhancing” capabilities, the APL SuperFuture basketball shoes in the white, black, and gum colorway offered by Athletic Propulsion Labs are designed for game-enhancing performance on the court. These shoes feature a sleek and modern design with a futuristic-looking touch. They are built with APL's innovative Load ‘N Launch technology, which utilizes a compression spring in the midsole to enhance vertical leap and energy return. The shoes also incorporate a breathable upper and a padded collar for comfort and support during gameplay. With their stylish appearance and advanced performance features, the APL SuperFuture basketball shoes are a great choice for players looking to, quite literally, elevate their game.

Jordan 6 Rings Shoes – Black/Red/White

The Jordan 6 Rings Shoes pay homage to Michael Jordan's championship legacy, combining key features from each championship series. Crafted with a mix of leather, synthetic leather, and textile materials, the upper ensures comfort and durability. Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot offer responsive cushioning, while the foam midsole provides stability and lightweight support. The rubber outsole delivers durability and traction, making these shoes a celebration of Jordan's legacy both on and off the court.

All Star BB Prototype CX White Out basketball shoes – White