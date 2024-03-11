The St. Louis Blues are on the east coast to take on the Boston Bruins Monday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Bruins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Blues are 32-29-3, and they are still in the playoff picture. However, they have to make up some ground here in March. St. Louis has lost their last three games, though. The Blues also lost to the Bruins earlier this season. In that game, the Blues took Boston to overtime, but came up short. Kevin Hayes, Jake Neighbours, and Oskar Sundqvist were the goal scorers in the loss. Jordan Binnington was the starting goaltender, and he made 31 saves on 35 shots. The Blues do not have any significant injuries heading into this game.
The Bruins are 38-13-15 this season, which puts them second in the Atlantic division. Boston has won three of their last four games, as well. In their win over the Blues earlier this season, the Bruins scored four times. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy each netted two goals in the win. Jeremy Swayman had 23 shots on him, and he made 20 saves.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Blues-Bruins Odds
St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-134)
Moneyline: +188
Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline: -230
Over: 5.5 (-122)
Under: 5.5 (+100)
How to Watch Blues vs. Bruins
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NESN
Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blues will most likely struggle in the offensive zone, so they will have to pick it up on defense. Luckily, led by Binnington, the Blues are top-10 in save percentage. St. Louis allows over 3.00 goals per game, but that should not matter here. The Blues are solid, and they should be able to hold the Bruins to a lower score. 29 of the Blues 32 wins have come when they allow less than four goals this season. If St. Louis can have another good game in net, they will pull off the road victory.
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins have a great chance to keep the Blues offensive attack in check in this game. St. Louis scores just 2.75 goals per game, which is not good. When the Bruins allow less than three goals this season, they are 28-0-5. Boston allows less than three goals often, and they are unbeatable when they do it. Add in that third goal, and the Bruins are 34-4-10. Boston should be able to keep the Blues to at most three goals in this game, which would help them cover the spread.
Boston allows the fourth-fewest goals per game this season at 2.67. They have the third-best save percentage and that is while allowing teams to take the sixth-most shots on net. Boston does let shots go by, but their goaltenders are all soo good. As long as the Bruins remain locked in on net, they will win this game at home.
Final Blues-Bruins Prediction & Pick
This has the makings to be a good game. Both teams are solid, and both teams play well in the net. This game will come down to whichever team can put more pucks on net. I think that will be the Bruins. For that reason, I am going to take the Bruins in this game.
Final Blues-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (+112)