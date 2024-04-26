The Boston Bruins look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to the TD Garden as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the First Round at Scotiabank Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 4 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday to take a 2-1 series lead. Initially, things started slowly after a scoreless period. Matthew Knies got the Leafs on the board in the second period when he converted off a slick pass from Mitchell Marner and tucked the shot in past goalie Jeremy Swayman. Then, the Bruins answered back when Trent Frederic took advantage of a long pass and a scuffle between Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi to even the score with a top-shelf score.
The Bruins captured the lead early in the third when Jake DeBrusk tapped a rebound off a Marchand shot for a goal. However, the Leafs tied it when Bertuzzi connected on a one-timer off a feed from Morgan Rielly. But the Bruins had an answer when Marchand came back on the other end and fired a one-timer off a pass from Danton Heinen. Next, Marchand sealed the game with an empty-net powerplay goal.
Swayman finished the day with 28 saves. Conversely, Ilya Samsonov had 30 saves off 33 shots. Overall, the Bruins won the shot battle and dominated the tight battles. The Bruins also went 2 for 3 on the powerplay while the Leafs went 0 for 5, which proved to be the significant difference in this game. Additionally, it was a very violent game as the Bruins leveled 65 hits while the Leafs had 68.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 4 Odds
Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-260)
Moneyline: +100
Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+210)
Moneyline: -120
Over: 5.5 (-128)
Under: 5.5 (+104)
How to Watch Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 4
Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT
TV: TBS, truTV, TVAS and Sportsnet
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins need to do much better in the faceoff circle. Ultimately, that is the main criticism as they head into Game 4. Winning faceoffs will give them more possession time, which signals more chances. Also, they have to continue doing the little things, like defending (24 blocked shots) and shutting down Toronto's powerplay.
Marchand has been the hero so far in this series, with two goals and four assists, including one conversion on the powerplay. Also, he has leveled nine hits. DeBrusk has three goals and two assists, with all the markers being on the powerplay. Likewise, he has thrown 14 hits. David Pastrnak has not had as much explosive scoring. Yet, he still has managed to tally one goal and two assists.
Charlie McAvoy has three assists, while defenseman Hampus Lindholm has two assists. Likewise, Charlie Coyle has one assist. But Coyle has won 27 draws and lost 32, showcasing a need to improve in that manner. Curiously, the fourth line has provided the most results in terms of possession, with John Beecher winning 16 draws and losing just eight.
Defense and goaltending continue to propel the Bruins forward. Significantly, Swayman is now 2-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average. But the Bruins likely will turn back to Linus Ullmark, who is 0-1 with a 3.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912 after losing Game 2.
The Bruins will cover the spread if they continue to generate chances and win faceoffs, hoping to improve their 45 percent success rate. Also, they look to continue to play strong defense.
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Maple Leafs have to win the tight battles. Unfortunately, losing their composure and not getting to the tight spots hindered them and prevented them from defending properly, leading to two goals.
Max Domi now has one goal and two assists. Thus, look for him to try and continue to find shots. Auston Matthews has one goal and two assists while also winning 30 faceoffs and losing 25. Unfortunately, he did basically nothing in Game 3 and will look to bounce back. Bertuzzi has one goal and one assist, including 14 hits. Meanwhile, John Tavares has one goal in this series but did nothing in Game 1 or Game 3. Marner somehow only has one assist in this series.
Samsonov has done the best he could. Yet, he is 1-2 with a 3.05 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895. Those numbers will not succeed in the playoffs.
The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can win the tight battles. Then, they need to get Matthews, Tavares, and Marner going.
Final Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 4 Prediction & Pick
The Bruins are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, while the Leafs just do not seem to have enough. However, as we have seen in the past, the Maple Leafs don't go down that easily. There is a great chance that the Leafs will bounce back and win this one. In fact, we expect them to win this game. But will they blow the Bruins out? Unlikely. They would need to play a nearly-perfect game, and we have yet to see that in this series. Leafs probably win but the Bruins cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-260)