Browns stat vs. Bengals will frustrate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati fans even more

The Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals’ number. Their latest win in Week 8’s Monday Night Football is only further proof of that.

Behind a strong offensive display fueled by Nick Chubb and a solid defensive performance anchored by Myles Garrett, the Browns destroyed Joe Burrow and the Bengals in their showdown, 32-13. In doing so, Cleveland has now recorded its fifth straight win against Cincinnati, which is their first five-game win streak against a single opponent since returning to the NFL in 1999, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Clearly, the Bengals have been the better team over the last few years. They even made it to the Super Bowl LVI in 2021. With that said, the losing streak against the Browns have to be frustrating for the franchise.

As for the Browns, dominating against the Bengals should be a massive confidence booster. They are still trying to find their identity as a team after moving on from Baker Mayfield. Sure enough, keeping their streak against Cincinnati is a step in the right direction.

Of course the Browns have plenty of work to do. At 3-5 on the season, they will have to really step up in the second half of the 2022 campaign if they want to make the playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) and Bengals (4-4) remain ahead in the AFC North.

The Browns have a bye in Week 9, so they return to action in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. Sure enough, hopes are high they can maintain their winning ways after their latest victory.