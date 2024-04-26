The 1st round of the NFL Draft is often a night that is reserved for praise, celebration and excitement, but apparently former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban didn't get the memo. Now granted, this may have been Saban's first go-round on the broadcast side of things of the NFL Draft, but the seven-time National Championship winning coach predictably didn't bring an overly cheery demeanor to the set.
With the 18th pick in the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals, who are reeling after the trade requests of both Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson, selected Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Mims is a mountain of a young man who has been labeled a developing player with loads of potential, but Nick Saban wasn't inclined to focus on what could be with Mims. Instead, he's just looking at what he saw from the 1st round pick firsthand during last season's SEC Championship Game.
“This guy’s got all the tools — he’s got great size, he’s got great power,” Saban said during the NFL Draft broadcast, per Connor Riley of Dawg Nation. “But it makes you wonder, how did the guy only start 8 [games?] Like, in the SEC championship game, he played only the first 15 plays of the game and then he’s out. Takes himself out. I don’t know what he injured, what he hurt, whatever. But you’ve got to be a little bit more consistent in your performance if you’re going to be a great player and a starter in the National Football League.”
Amarius Mims' injury and early exit in the SEC Championship Game wasn't just a concern for Nick Saban. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Mims had to field questions about the game that he wishes he could get back.
“It wasn’t my proudest game, honestly. I went down, I want to say, play 12. I wish I could have finished the game with my guys. We fell up short, but like I said, if I could go back to that game, I wish I wouldn’t have got bumped up on my ankle again. But, like I said, if we were 100 percent healthy, it would have been a different outcome in that game, honestly.”
Perhaps Mims' insistence that the SEC Championship Game would've gone differently for Georgia had he not gotten injured that got under Saban's skin, but the
“One of the things that I see in guys — he went to a small high school. He was always bigger and better than everybody else. So do you ever really develop the traits that you need to have to compete against guys that are as good as you? He’s gonna play against guys that are as good as him, now. So if he didn’t develop those habits, he better focus on them now.”
In fairness, these are worthwhile questions to ask, and surely, it's something that the Cincinnati Bengals have spent time discussing. But when those questions are coming from the typically gruff Nick Saban, it's naturally going to make some waves.