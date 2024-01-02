The Boston Bruins look to keep their winning streak going as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins enter the game sitting at 22-7-6 on the year and come in on a three-game winning streak. The winning streak came after a four-game losing streak for the Bruins. Last time out they played the Red Wings. Trent Frederic scored the first goal of the game late in the first period to give the Bruins the 1-0 lead going into the second. Frederic would score again to make it 2-0, but the Red Wings would strike back and tie it up in the second period. In the third, Charlie Coyle scored, and then Jake DeBrusk added an empty net goal. The Red Wings would get one more, but another empty net goal made it a 5-3 win for the Bruins.

The Blue Jackets come into the game sitting at 12-18-8 on the year but have been struggling with injuries, and losing four of their last five. Last time out, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. The Blue Jackets would score first, with just 13 seconds left in the first to give the Jackets the 1-0 lead. Just 40 seconds into the second period the Sabres tied it, but the Blue Jackets scored again to make it 2-1 heading into the third. In the third, the Sabres would tie it again, and this time it would force overtime. There, Jeff Skinner scored to give the Sabres the victory 3-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Blue Jackets Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+114)

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLLPP/ESPN+

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins sit 15th in the NHL this year in goals per game sitting at 3.20 goals per game. They have been led by David Pastrnak. He has 22 goals, 28 assists, and 50 total points. All three of those marks lead the team. Further, he has been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 15 assists on the power play this year. Tied for second on the team in goals and assists, while sitting second on the team in points, this year is Brad Marchand. Marchand comes into the game with 13 goals and 20 assists on the year, good for 33 points. Like Pastrnak, he has been solid on the power play. He has five goals and 13 assists when on the man advantage.

Charlie Coyle is tied with Marchand in goals this year. He comes in with 13 goals and 13 assists this year. He has a total of 26 points, which is good for third on the team in points this year. Meanwhile, the Bruins get a lot of help from the Blue Line this year. Charlie McAvoy has been solid this year, coming in with three goals and 20 assists on the year. That is good for 23 points, which is fourth on the team. He also has a goal and nine assists on the power play this year.

The Bruins have been great on the power play this year, with a 27.4 percent conversion rate, and 29 power-play goals this year. On the penalty kill, the Bruins are sitting third in the league with an 85.8 percent success rate.

Linus Ullmark is expected to start in goal in this one for the Bruins. He is 11-5-2 on the year with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Last time out, he was solid, with 31 saves on 33 shots, taking the win. Still, that is the lowest amount of goals he allowed in December, allowing three or more goals in each of the other games.

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are 16th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.13 goals per game this year. Boone Jenner is still the team leader in goals, tied for first with 13. He has not played since December 9th though, and is not expected to play in this game. The active leader is Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko comes in with 13 goals and eight assists, good for 21 points. That ranks him fourth on the team. Further, he has scored four times on the power play this year. The team leader in points this year is Johnny Gaudreau. He comes in with seven goals and 18 assists this year, good for 25 points. He has a goal and eight assists on the power play.

Gaudreau is tied with Zach Werenski this year in points. He comes in with a goal and 24 assists this year. The 24 assists leads the team as he adds production from the blue line. Meanwhile, Adam Fantilli comes in with 11 goals and 12 assists this year. He has 23 total points, but just two on the power play, with one goal and one assist on the power lay this year.

The power play has been a struggle for the Blue Jackets, as they sit 25th in the NHL with a 15.4 percent conversion rate this year. They sit 13th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, with an 81.0 percent success rate.

Elvis Merzlikins comes into the game expecting to start in this one. He has been day-to-day with an injury. He is 7-8-6 on the year with a 3.25 goals-against average and a,907 save percentage. Last time out he played just one period before being injured, and has struggled some in the last month. He had a .905 save percentage in December, but he went 2-0-3 in the month overall.

Final Bruins-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The two offenses come in with similar production this year. There are better players on the Bruins overall, with David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle, They score better and create more chances. The biggest difference in this game will be the goaltending. Both goalies come into this game with similar levels of play as of late. The Bruins have managed to win games though, but the Blue Jets have not. While that will not change, the Blue Jackets will keep this one close.

Final Bruins-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-137)