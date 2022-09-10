Cardinals could be down several stars after latest update on JJ Watt, Zach Ertz

The Arizona Cardinals have a tough task ahead in Week 1 as they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It also appears that Kliff Kingsbury’s squad could be without several key players.

Per Mike Garofolo, JJ Watt and Zach Ertz are nursing injuries, with Watt failing to practice all week long:

#AZCardinals list J.J. Watt and TE Zach Ertz as questionable with calf injuries for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. Watt didn’t practice all week. Ertz was limited today. Also, CB Trayvon Mullen (toe) is out, while CB Byron Murphy (illness) is questionable. Cards already thin at corner. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 9, 2022

Not a good sign for the Cardinals. Watt is obviously a massive part of their defense and one of the most feared players in the league, while Ertz is a key weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray. But, they’re both listed as questionable, which means there is still an array of hope one or two of them play come Sunday.

To make matters worse, cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (toe) and Byron Murphy (illness) are doubtful. That leaves Arizona’s secondary with limited options against a very solid Chiefs offense.

When it comes to Watt, he’s enough of a veteran to know if his body is capable of playing. The same can be said for Ertz. If the Cardinals end up playing without both however, it will be a tough road vs. Kansas City.

Arizona is hoping to make some noise this season in the NFC West after a disappointing first-round exit in 2021 at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Murray failed to deliver on the big stage and did spend most of the offseason in an extension stand-off with the organization until they fronted up with a big payday.

Even if Ertz doesn’t play, Murray still has some intriguing wideouts to target including Marquise Hollywood Brown and A.J. Green. Hopefully, the Cardinals can get off to a good start.