The Arizona Cardinals are on a mission for an improved showing following the 2023-24 season. Arizona took another step towards success by taking former Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray and former defensive end JJ Watt were beyond excited about Harrison's landing spot.
Murray posted, “LET'S ROCK!,” on X followed by a martial arts uniform and race car emoji.
Meanwhile, JJ Watt's X post was a bit simpler but still got the point across.
“Cards got a WEOPAN,” Watt said.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most highly regarded offensive prospects in the draft. He looks to help take the Cardinals to another level after a stellar tenure with the Ohio State football program.
Harrison joined the Buckeyes in 2021 and broke out during his sophomore year. He amassed a collegiate career-high 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison returned for the 2023-24 season and was just productive.
The star WR garnered 1,211 yards and another 14 TDs. Harrison's catching and ability to fend off tackles will make him a true asset for the Cardinals. Perhaps the new Arinzona star can follow in the footsteps of the former legendary franchise receiver.
Larry Fitzgerald Jr. was one of the greatest receivers to wear a Cardinals uniform. Fitzgerald was an 11-time Pro Bowler and earned one All-Pro honor. He helped lead Arizona to Super Bowl 43, where they unfortunately lost 27-23 to Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Can Marvin Harrison Jr. help the 2024 Cardinals reach similar or greater heights? He certainly has the tools and support to help him succeed.
Cardinals look to leap amid positive 2024 offseason
One of the biggest factors in Harrison's success with the Cardinals is his connection with Kyler Murray. Murray joined the team in 2019 after being selected with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact, amassing 3,722 yards and 20 TDs in his rookie season.
Murray continued his stout production for two more years. He threw for a career-high 3,971 yards and 26 TDs in 2020 before totaling 3,787 yards and 24 TDs in 2021. Unfortunately, Murray has dealt with injuries that have prevented him from playing all regular games for the past seasons.
Nevertheless, when he returns healthy, he will be a force to be reckoned with. Murray received a great endorsement from Larry Fitzgerald.
“I think he's already a franchise quarterback. He's a good young man. He's passionate about the game of football. Playing quarterback in the NFL in my opinion is the most difficult thing in sports. I think (Murray) has grown a great deal and I'm excited for when he gets back on the field. He'll be able to show the world what he's capable of and how he can lead a franchise,” Fitzgerald said in October of 2023.
If Larry Fitzgerald believes in Kyler Murray's ability, there is no doubt he will be able to connect with Marvin Harrison Jr.
All in all, the reactions to Harrisons' new journey are fitting. Hopefully, he can help take the Cardinals offense to the next level.