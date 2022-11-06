‘That s*** was embarrassing’: Parris Campbell gets brutally honest on Colts’ ugly loss to Patriots

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell didn’t hide his disappointment following their brutal loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9.

The Colts were absolutely destroyed in the Sunday afternoon showdown, with the Patriots taking a 13-0 first half lead and never looking back. Nothing went right for Indianapolis on both offense and defense, as they failed to reach the end zone and struggled to make stops to prevent New England from piling more misery on them.

Indianapolis’ offense isn’t already great to start with, ranking 30th in points per game entering the showdown, so it didn’t help that they missed the services of running back Jonathan Taylor as well due to an ankle injury. Still, it’s not acceptable that they went 0-of-14 on third down in the game.

Campbell let out his frustration after the 26-3 defeat, calling their performance “embarrassing.”

“No explanation. That s— was embarrassing,” the 25-year-old wideout said, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

It’s hard to blame Parris Campbell for his reaction. The Colts let the Patriots do everything they want on the field, and so they have no one to blame but themselves for the loss.

The performance certainly won’t raise their confidence as well, especially now that they are on a three-game skid. They remain second in the AFC South with a 3-5 record, but with the way they are playing, they could find themselves in trouble if they don’t turn things around.

Indianapolis plays the Las Vegas Raiders next in Week 0. Hopefully, it will be a different story for the Colts.