The Atlanta Falcons have selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Michael Penix Jr. was one of the more intriguing prospects leading up to the 2024 NFL draft. Draft analysts seemed to be split on where last year's Heisman Trophy runner-up would end up, making it even more difficult to predict his eventual landing spot. Some considered him one of the best quarterbacks in the entire class, while others were more hesitant due to his injury history and lack of other skills. There's no more guessing now, however, with Penix selected No. 8 overall to the Falcons.
Here is everything you need to know about Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons first-round pick and new quarterback.
Michael Penix Jr.'s pre-college football career
Originally from Cookeville, Tennessee, Penix was raised in Dade City, Florida, near Tampa. Entering his freshman and sophomore years in high school, he attended Pasco High School before transferring to Tampa Bay Technical High School in his final two seasons, according to SI. In those two years, Penix racked up 4,243 yards and 61 touchdowns to just six interceptions playing for the Titans.
Michael Penix Jr.'s college football career
Penix was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 36 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 154 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports. He originally committed to the University of Tennessee on April 22, 2017, but decommitted later that year. He eventually decided on committing to Indiana.
Penix spent four seasons playing for the Hoosiers, where he helped lead the team to two consecutive winning seasons in 2019 and 2020, something that hadn't been done since 1987 and 1988. Injuries, however, plagued Penix throughout his career at Indiana, where he never played a full season, only playing a combined 21 games over four years.
Thanks to the integration of the transfer portal, plus an extra year of eligibility for athletes affected by the pandemic of 2020, Penix moved on to Washington to join head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies for the final two seasons of his college career.
Penix helped lead the Huskies to their first double-digit win season since 2018 in 2022, going 11-2. Then last year went 14-1, winning the Pac-12 Championship and moved on to play Michigan in the national championship. Throwing for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, plus an additional three scores rushing, Penix earned an invite to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony where he finished second in voting.
Michael Penix Jr.'s NFL Draft fit with the Falcons
After Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, it became a bit of a guessing game as to how each quarterback would be selected after that. The debates, however, largely loomed over North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and even Michigan's JJ McCarthy. Penix more or less turned into the anomaly.
As is evident, any quarterback-needy team would take a chance on a quarterback with Penix's skills, particularly given his reputation as one of the best deep-ball throwers in the entire class, which is valuable in today's pass-happy NFL. However, the Falcons were not in need of a quarterback.
The Falcons surprised the entire NFL and its fans with the selection of Penix. Many believed Atlanta had addressed their greatest need by signing Kirk Cousins in free agency, but it appears they had other plans that not even Cousins was aware of. This move demonstrates that they are looking toward the future.
Joining the Falcons gives Penix the opportunity to prove any doubters wrong. With the Falcons having struggled at the quarterback position for the last three years, Penix could be the spark they've been searching for, even if he has to initially learn behind Cousins and become the heir apparent.