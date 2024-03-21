It is a Metropolitan Division battle as the Philadelphia Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Flyers come into the game sitting at 35-26-8 on the year, which is good for third in the Metropolitan Division. Still, they are 14 points behind second-placed Carolina. Last time out, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers scored just 19 seconds into the game on an Owen Tippett goal. They would add two more goals from Travis Sanheim and Morgan Frost in the second period. Still, the Maple Leafs would make it tight. They would score twice in the third period, but Scott Laughton would close the door on the comeback with a goal, as the Flyers won 4-2.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 43-20-6 on the year, sitting in second in the Metropolitan Divison. They are just two points behind the Rangers in the division. Last time out, they faced the New York Islanders. The Hurricanes started hot. Seth Jarvis scored twice, and then Martin Necas added a goal in the first period to make it 3-0. After a scoreless second, Kyle Palmieri would score to make it 3-1, but Jake Guentzel would score to close the option of a comeback, as the Hurricanes won 4-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Flyers-Hurricanes Odds
Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline: +198
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline: -245
Over: 6.5 (+106)
Under: 6.5 (-120)
How to Watch Flyers vs. Hurricanes
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flyers enter the game 22nd in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 2.93 per game on the season. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 31 assists, good for 58 total points on the year. Konecny has been great when shorthanded this year, sitting with five shorthanded goals on the year. He also has three goals and five assists when on the power this year. Meanwhile, Joel Farabee is second on the team in points this year. He has 21 goals and 27 assists for his 48 total points.
Owen Tippett sits second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 25 goals on the year, plus Tippett has added 20 assists, good for 45 total points. The Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim tied for the lead on the team in assists this year while sitting fourth on the team in total points. He has nine goals and 31 assists this year, for his 40 total points on the season. That gives the Flyers four players with 40 or more points this year.
The Flyers are one of the worst in the NHL on the power play this year. They sit 32nd in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 12.9 percent conversion rate on the season. Still, the Flyers are one of the best in the NHL on the penalty kill, sitting third in the NHL with an 84.5 percent success rate this year.
Samuel Ersson is expected to start in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 20-14-5 on the year with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. This month, Ersson has not been at his best. He is 3-3-1 with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Hurricanes sit eighth in the NHL in goals per game, coming in with 3.39 per contest this year. They are led by Sebastian Aho, who leads the team in points, goals, and assists this year. He has 27 goals, and 48 assists, for a total of 75 points. Aho has also been great on the power play, with seven goals and 20 assists this year when a man up. Seth Jarvis is second on the team in goals and second in points. Jarvis comes in with 25 goals and 30 assists on the year, good for 55 points. He has nine goals on the power play, which is the most on the team, while also having six assists.
Sitting right behind Jarvis in goals is Martin Necas. Necas comes into the game with 22 goals and 26 assists on the year, good for 48 total points. He also has seven goals and five assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen has also been solid this year. He has 21 goals and 26 assists overall, good for 47 total points. He has eight goals and seven assists on the power play this year. Further, the Hurricanes also get help from the blue line. Both Brady Skeji and Brent Burns come into the game with ten goals this year.
The Hurricanes are third in the NHL this year on the power play. They come in with a conversion rate of 26.4 percent and 56 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are second in the NHL when a man is down this year, sitting with an 85.8 percent success rate.
The Hurricanes are expected to start Frederik Andersen in this one. He is 8-1-0 on the year with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He has made four starts this month and has been great. Andersen is 4-0 this month with a 1.26 goals against average and a .949 save percentage.
Final Flyers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
The Flyers had gotten solid play from Samuel Errson this year, but he has been struggling as of late. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have Frederik Andersen in goal, who has been stellar since returning to the lineup. Further, the Hurricanes offense is getting better and continues to score plenty of goals. With that, the Hurricanes should win this game with ease.
Final Flyers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+102)