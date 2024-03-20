The departure of Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins triggered plenty of emotions. After all, he was one of the Pens’ integral pieces during his time with the team alongside the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
But now that he’s playing for the Carolina Hurricanes and out of Crosby’s shadow, Guentzel continues to perform at a high level. His hot start with the Canes should also be enough to silence critics who think Guentzel’s success in the NHL is mostly because of the presence of a great playmaker in Crosby.
Guentzel in 5 games with the Hurricanes:
– shootout winner
– 2 goals
– 6 assists
“He’s nothing without Crosby” crowd is in the mud
— ryan 🛸 (@OTCellyy) March 20, 2024
Jake Guentzel is off to a blazing start to his Hurricanes stint
The 29-year-old Guentzel is coming off his best game yet in Hurricanes uniform, as he mustered a total of three points on a goal and two assists during Tuesday night’s 4-1 victory on the road against the New York Islanders.
In Carolina, Guentzel is also seemingly enjoying having great players around him. Guys like Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Martin Nečas, and Andrei Svechnikov are making life easier on the ice for Guentzel, who was sent to Carolina by the Penguins ahead of the 2024 NHL trade deadline earlier this March along with Ty Smith for Michael Bunting, Vasili Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, Ville Koivunen, a second-round pick (with potential to become a first-rounder), and a potential 2024 fifth-rounder.
“There are a lot of high-end players on this team, just trying to help the team out as much as I can,” Guentzel shared after the win over the Isles, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).
“As a line, lately we’ve had a little run here and it’s been fun. Hopefully it kind of keeps going and will see what happens.”
Guentzel and the Hurricanes are operating like a well-oiled machine of late, with a four-game win streak going for the team. They have also won seven of their last eight outings. Carolina will just have to maintain its current pace to lock in a guaranteed spot in the playoffs/. The team also has its focus on winning the Metropolitan division, with the Hurricanes lurking behind the New York Rangers in the division standings.
The Hurricanes (43-20-6) will look to sustain their momentum when they host hte Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.