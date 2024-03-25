It is a Pacific Division Battle as the Los Angeles Kings face the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Kings come into the game sitting at 37-22-11 on the year, which is good for third in the PAcifci Division. They have won four of their last five games, and last time out they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Kings opened the scoring with a goal from Adrian Kempe, but Brayden Point would tie it up. In the second, Trevor Moore gave the Kings the lead, and Mikey Anderson scored early in the third to make it a two-goal game. Still, Steven Stamkos would score twice in the third, including one with under a minute left, to force overtime. Just 25 seconds into the extra period, Vladislav Gabrikov scored to give the Kings the win.
Meanwhile, the Canucks are 45-18-8 on the year, which is the best mark in the Pacific Division. They have won seven in their last nine games, and in their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. Nils Hollander scored in the first period, just 48 seconds into the game to give the Canucks the lead. He made it a two-goal game with a goal in the second, but the Flames would get one back heading into the third. In the third, J.T. Miller and Elias Lindholm both scored to close the door on a Flame comeback as they won 4-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Kings-Canucks Odds
Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-230)
Moneyline: +112
Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+188)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 5.5 (-112)
Under: 5.5 (-108)
How to Watch Kings vs. Canucks
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings are 16th in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting with 3.11 goals per game this year. Trevor Moore leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 26 goals this year, and 23 assists, good for 49 total points. That places him fifth on the team in points this year. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar leads the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 29 assists on the year, sitting tied for first on the team with 62 points. He also has eight goals and 12 assists on the power play.
Tied with Kopitar in terms of points are Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala. Kempe comes into the game leading the team in assists, with 40 of them. Further, he has 22 goals, giving him 62 total points. He also has two goals and 17 assists on the power play. Fiala comes in with 23 goals and 39 assists as well, giving him his 62 total points. He has been the best in the power play, with ten goals and 16 assists. Further, Quinton Byfield comes in with 19 goals and 32 assists, giving him 51 total points this year.
The Kings are 12th in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 22.3 percent conversion rate and 39 power-play goals. Meanwhile, the Kings are the best in the NHL on the penalty kill. They come in with an 85.6 percent success rate when down a man.
The Kings are expected to have David Rittich in goal tonight. He is 11-5-3 on the year with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He has been solid in his three starts in March. Rittich is 2-1 with a 1.33 goals against average and a .953 save percentage, coming away with two shutouts.
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cancuks are fifth in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting at 3.51 goals per game on the season. They are led by J.T. Miller. Miller leads the team in points this year, coming in with 34 goals and 56 assists for his 90 points on the year. He has also been great on the power play with ten goals and 25 assists. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson is second on the team in points and third in goals for the year. He comes in with 33 goals and 51 assists, giving him 84 total points. He also has been solid on the power play with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Meanwhile, leading the lead in goals is Brock Boeser. Boeser comes in with 36 goals and 31 assists on the year, good for 67 total points. He also leads the team in power-play goals, having 15 of them, to go with eight power-play assists. Rounding out the top scoring options is a player from the blue line. Quinn Hughes comes in with 13 goals and 67 assists. His assists total leads the team while his 80 points are third on the team. Like the other top scorers, he has been great on the power play, coming in with two goals and 29 assists.
The Canucks are 13th in the NHL on the power play, coming in with a 22.2 percent success rate. Meanwhile, they are 15th in the NHL on the penalty kill with a 79.5 percent success rate.
Casey DeSmith is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 11-5-6 on the year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. DeSmith has been solid in March, making six starts and seven total appearances. He has a 4-1-1 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage this month.
Final Kings-Cancuks Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a wonderful game between two top teams in the Western Conference. Still, the Canucks are a much better team. They are playing great on offense, and the defense has been solid as of late. Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek are doing a good job of limiting shots, and then moving in transition. Take the Canucks in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Kings-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-136)