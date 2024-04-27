Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society is developing action thriller film T-Minus for Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline exclusively reported.
Drew Pearce and Nick Cuse are attached to write the script. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce the film through the actor's production company together with Pearce through his Point of No Return Films.
The pitch for the movie is that of an action-thriller a la “Top Gun meets Back to the Future, with a Philip K. Dick twist.”
Michael B. Jordan's T-Minus: Top Gun meets Back to the Future as written by Philip K. Dick
While there are no details yet about the movie, one thing we know is that it will be adaptation of Dick's 1974 sci-fi short story A Little Something for Us Tempunauts. The story was originally published in the anthology Final Stage.
The story follows tempunauts, time travelers from the US. They are sent just a few days into the future instead of the century as was intended. Set in the near-future, the tempunauts discover that their return from the future ends up fatal to them.
In the short story, one of the time travelers, Addison Doug, believes that they are trapped in a close time loop, and this doomed to eternally repeat the time between the start of their trip and their fatal return. The tempunauts have to decide whether or not to change their return journey so that they — and the rest of the Earth — can get out of the loop.
The author wrote in the afterword that he wrote this when he grew weary of the space program. It had started as a groundbreaking and thrilling project — especially during the Moon landing. However, it became forgotten and relegated as an historic footnote. Dick started thinking, what if time travel became a program? Would it suffer the same fate?
Pearce's writing credits include 2019's Hobbs & Shaw, 2013's Iron Man 3 and 2015's Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation. His latest project, The Fall Guy, will make its cinematic release on May 3. Cuse primarily wrote for TV series such as Station Eleven, Watchmen and The Leftovers.
Jordan's Outlier Society has a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios. The production company is currently developing several projects such as The Dwelling, Iron Curtain and a series adaptation of Rebecca Yarros' massively popular Empyrean novel Fourth Wing.