Best landing spots for Ezekiel Elliott after shocking decision by Cowboys
Once the Cowboys used their franchise tag on leading rusher Tony Pollard, Elliott knew his time in Dallas was over.
Elliott only rushed for a career low 876 yards last season which led the Cowboys to release him.
The move was a bit expected since he signed a $90 million extension in 2019 and has seen his production slip since then.
He also had four years left in his contract and since they'd spend near $30 million just on two running backs, keeping both wouldn't make sense.
The decision still left Dak Prescott surprised but understands the league is a business and knows Elliott will fluorish elsewhere.
In his seven years in Dallas, Elliott ranked 3rd in rushing yards and touchdowns but never made it to a Super Bowl.
Elliott enters free agency for the first time in his career and has already been linked to multiple teams.
As per Adam Schefter, Elliott has narrowed down his choices to either the Eagles, Jets, or Bengals.
When healthy, Elliott is still one of the best running backs around and will have plenty of options this free agency.