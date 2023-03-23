Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed his focus down to the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys a week ago, and would like to decide between the Eagles, Jets and Bengals by the end of next week, according to Schefter.

The Eagles running back room currently includes Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon. Philadelphia let Miles Sanders walk in free agency, opting to sign Rashaad Penny and retain Boston Scott. It would be interesting to see how Elliott would be used with the Eagles.

This would not be the first time the Eagles sign a former Cowboys star running back. The team signed DeMarco Murray away from Dallas years ago. Elliott is no longer at peak form, but could potentially come in as a short yardage back.

The Jets have Breece Hall, Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson in their running back room. Breece Hall is coming off of a torn ACL, so he could miss some time at the start of the 2023 season, but he would presumably take over the starting role when healthy. Elliott could be a depth signing, and joining Aaron Rodgers when that trade is completed could make the Jets an attractive destination.

The Bengals running back depth chart includes Joe Mixon, Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams. Joe Mixon is the starter on paper, but there has been a lot of drama surrounding him this offseason. Elliott would have some kind of role, and playing with Joe Burrow is an attraction for any player.

Wherever Elliott ends up, it seems that he will be able to carve out a role as a support back.