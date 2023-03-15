ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Longtime Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s time in Dallas looks all but finished.

The Cowboys have told Zeke that he is being released by the organization, as reported by Ian Rapoport.

“The Cowboys have informed former NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott that they are releasing him, per me and Tom Pelissero. He’ll be designated as a post-June 1 release to create cap space.”

Ezekiel Elliott signed a hefty $90 million contract in 2019 but has seen his production slip since then. While hardly surprising given the lack of on-field success of late, it’s a rather unceremonious end to what began with Zeke earning All-Pro honors in his very first year back in 2016.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Elliott gained over 1,300 yards in three of his first four seasons while earning a Pro Bowl nod during each campaign. After averaging well over a hundred rushing yards per game in his rookie season, Zeke has had his per-game production drop in every season since then.

Last season saw Ezekiel Elliott tally just 876 rushing yards, the lowest for his career as he took a backseat to Tony Pollard as the Cowboys’ leading rusher. With Pollard getting hit with the franchise tag just days prior, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Elliott.

Spending close to $30 million on running backs seemed to be an unfathomable situation, particularly in today’s NFL. That proved to be the case with Dallas’ decision to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott. That being said, he should garner no shortage of interest from various teams across the league.