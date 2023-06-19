NBA world is stunned at what the Wizards received from the Suns for Bradley Beal
Beal was one of the most highly coveted players expected to be traded this offseason along with Damian Lillard.
He had a no trade clause in his contract and was coveted by the Heat, Kings, and Bucks aside from the Suns.
Beal ultimately chose to waive his no trade clause to the Suns trading him for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps.
While the full details of the trade are not yet finalized, most people think the Wizards got nothing in return for their three-time all star.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM said one of the teams he spoke too are "floored" that the Suns got Beal for salary dump.
Former NBA player turned analyst Chandler Parsons summed up his reaction in seven words: “What a horrific trade for the Wizards.”
Josh Hart was confused why the Wizards couldn't get at least one 1st round pick and tweeted: "They didn’t get a single 1st rd pick??"
The return for Beal is a bit low considering what the Jazz got for Rudy Gobert and the Grizzlies' offer to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
In the end, the Wizards did make the right decision by trading Beal as they unload his $200 million contract and rebuild from scratch.
