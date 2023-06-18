The Bradley Beal trade between the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, and not for good reasons.

Just like Wizards fans who couldn't believe that the team only got a meager return of Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and multiple second rounders and pick swaps for Beal, a number of current and former NBA players also shared their surprise that Washington agreed to the deal.

The Wizards didn't even get a first round pick for Beal when they could have gotten a lot more for a player of his caliber.

“They didn’t get a single 1st rd pick??” New York Knicks guard Josh Hart asked as he expressed his shock over the deal.

Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons didn't sugarcoat his reaction, saying: “What a horrific trade for the Wizards.”

Others couldn't help but point out the other issues with the trade. Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic compared it to the “Brooklyn situation” when Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden formed a Big 3 but failed to deliver in the end. Ex-NBA journeyman Wilson Chandler also noted how there's so much work to do for Phoenix after building a top-heavy roster.

“A lot of buckets in Phoenix. Still need a bench though,” Chandler shared.

Of course there are others who are simply excited or intrigued over the new Big 3 in Arizona. Kendrick Perkins looked back at his previous comment where he said he doesn't see an NBA team going back-to-back champions in the next 15 to 20 years, while Isaiah Thomas only tweeted eye emojis.

KD, Booker and Beal now on the same team is exactly why I said this 👇🏾 https://t.co/D341pobP4P — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 18, 2023

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 18, 2023

It remains to be seen how the Bradley Beal trade will pan out for the Suns and Wizards. However, it will definitely be interesting to see what happens next as the two teams take on opposite directions for their respective franchises.