Sunday's bombshell news surrounding Bradley Beal's blockbuster trade from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns garnered all sorts of reactions from in and around the NBA. Generally speaking, though, most folks couldn't believe that the Wizards agreed to send their now-former cornerstone superstar to the Suns for such a bargain. Apparently, opposing teams in the league feel the exact same way as well.

According to NBA insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, teams from around the league have been left in disbelief by Washington's decision:

“Other teams that I have spoken too are just floored that the Suns got Beal for salary dump – one said it was Insane what the Wizards just did. They can't understand why Washington did not do what Brooklyn did with [Kevin Durant] and just wait it out for a better deal,” Gambadoro wrote in his tweet.

One could argue that it's the Wizards that are going to be suffering the consequences of their decision, so it's all on them. While this is mostly true, the fact that they've allowed the Suns to form a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and now Bradley Beal has an undeniably significant impact on the rest of the NBA. Phoenix now has to be the favorite to go all the way next season, which obviously, could potentially make life much more difficult for opposing teams.

At this point, it's safe to say that the rest of the league isn't happy with the Wizards' decision-making, and you can't really blame them.